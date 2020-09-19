Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 1,061,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.6 days.
OTCMKTS BPRMF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.
About Beijing Enterprises Water Group
