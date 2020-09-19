Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HASI. BofA Securities cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

