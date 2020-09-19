Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.11 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 293,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 193,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.