RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

RP stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $81,402,650.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,158 shares of company stock worth $35,488,451. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

