RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.
RP stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79.
In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $81,402,650.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,158 shares of company stock worth $35,488,451. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
RealPage Company Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
