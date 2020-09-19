Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, FBN Securities raised Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

