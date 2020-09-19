Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LCSHF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC raised Nam Tai Property from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Investec downgraded Nam Tai Property to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nam Tai Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Shares of LCSHF opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.