Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LCSHF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC raised Nam Tai Property from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Investec downgraded Nam Tai Property to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nam Tai Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Analyst Recommendations for Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

