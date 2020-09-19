Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

NYSE:PRI opened at $117.10 on Friday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Primerica by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

