Dart Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dart Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 1,257,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 642.2 days.

BLRDF opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63. Dart Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLRDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dart Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Dart Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

About Dart Group

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and packaging solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Division Board, Division Paper, and Division Solutions. The Division Board develops, manufactures, and sells liquid packaging boards, carton boards, and plus flutings and liners.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Meridian Bioscience Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Meridian Bioscience Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell
Pacific Booker Minerals Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Pacific Booker Minerals Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
California First National Bancorp Short Interest Update
California First National Bancorp Short Interest Update
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Canadian Utilities Limited Short Interest Down 13.9% in August
Canadian Utilities Limited Short Interest Down 13.9% in August
CARLSBERG AS/S Short Interest Update
CARLSBERG AS/S Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report