Dart Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

Dart Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,700 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 1,257,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 642.2 days.

BLRDF opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63. Dart Group has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLRDF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dart Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Dart Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

