ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $186,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Analyst Recommendations for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

