Head to Head Comparison: Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) & Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Birks Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signet Jewelers $6.14 billion 0.16 $105.50 million $3.88 4.71 Birks Group $126.32 million 0.05 -$9.61 million N/A N/A

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Birks Group.

Risk and Volatility

Signet Jewelers has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birks Group has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Signet Jewelers and Birks Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signet Jewelers 4 1 0 0 1.20 Birks Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.28%. Given Signet Jewelers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Birks Group.

Profitability

This table compares Signet Jewelers and Birks Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signet Jewelers -2.37% 5.87% 0.95% Birks Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Birks Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Signet Jewelers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.8% of Birks Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Birks Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website. This segment operated 2,729 locations in the United States and 128 locations in Canada. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations, principally under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands. This segment operated 477 stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as provision of diamond polishing services. Signet Jewelers Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls. As of May 31, 2020, the company operated 27 Birks stores under the Maison Birks brand in various metropolitan markets in Canada; 1 retail location under the Brinkhaus brand in Calgary; and 2 retail locations under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands in Vancouver. It also engages in the retail and wholesale of fine jewelry collections through Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths stores, as well as through e-commerce platforms; and gold exchange business. The company was formerly known as Birks & Mayors Inc. and changed its name to Birks Group Inc. in October 2013. Birks Group Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

