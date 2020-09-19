$2.52 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $336.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $346.92 and its 200 day moving average is $306.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $583,239.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

