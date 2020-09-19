Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. William Blair began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Vroom stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $55,821,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $52,816,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,550,000.

