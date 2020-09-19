Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.70. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.