NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Critical Contrast

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $984.33 million 6.91 $176.07 million $3.69 10.86 NY MTG TR INC/SH $694.61 million 1.46 $173.74 million $0.64 4.20

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than NY MTG TR INC/SH. NY MTG TR INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Regency Centers pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NY MTG TR INC/SH has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NY MTG TR INC/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and NY MTG TR INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 1 7 6 0 2.36 NY MTG TR INC/SH 0 5 2 0 2.29

Regency Centers currently has a consensus target price of $50.42, suggesting a potential upside of 25.82%. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus target price of $4.96, suggesting a potential upside of 84.32%. Given NY MTG TR INC/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NY MTG TR INC/SH is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29% NY MTG TR INC/SH 23.67% -27.89% -3.39%

Summary

Regency Centers beats NY MTG TR INC/SH on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

