Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Analyst Recommendations for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

