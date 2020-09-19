Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

GJNSY opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. It operates through General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, and Pension segments. The company offers various insurance products, including motor vehicles, property, leisure, and accident and health insurance products, as well as insurance products in the areas of liability, agriculture, coastal and marine/transport, and defined contribution scheme; and life and pet insurance products.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.