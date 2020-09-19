PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

PTCT stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $135,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.