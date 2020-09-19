Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 564,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of MRLN opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.