Federated Hermes Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,379 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 337,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $881,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,314 shares of company stock worth $2,688,812 over the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.