Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,379 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $881,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,121.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,314 shares of company stock worth $2,688,812. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

