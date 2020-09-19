Federated Hermes Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DAN opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 2.66.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
