Federated Hermes Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dana were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE:DAN opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 2.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

