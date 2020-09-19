Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.02 and a 200 day moving average of $187.46. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

