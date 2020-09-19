Federated Hermes Inc. Has $472,000 Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.52.

Shares of EL opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $224.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

