Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of AON stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.82. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

