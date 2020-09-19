Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON opened at $201.00 on Friday. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.53.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

