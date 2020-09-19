Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $486,000 in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 255.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 40,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

