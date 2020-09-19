Federated Hermes Inc. Has $486,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $51.46 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $34,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Henderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.