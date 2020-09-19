LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in LiveRamp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,005,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,848.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,839 shares of company stock worth $5,380,787. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

