Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2,656.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 238,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 901,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 157,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in International Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,887,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,724,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares in the company, valued at $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

IBOC opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.24. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

