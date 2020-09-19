Federated Hermes Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,892 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

