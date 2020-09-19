Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 196,892 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,892 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 431,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 11,756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 381,836 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.67.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPH. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

