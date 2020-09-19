Federated Hermes Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 446,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,467.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $255,955 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBH opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

