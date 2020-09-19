Federated Hermes Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,059,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 556,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,467.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $255,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The business had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

