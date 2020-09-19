Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 28,213 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1,303.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,284 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Caretrust REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

