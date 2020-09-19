Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,275,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 725,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 157,507 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 111,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $381.56 million, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

