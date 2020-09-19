Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 40,204.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 186,949 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SunCoke Energy worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 172,381 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

