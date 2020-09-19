Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 67,223 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

