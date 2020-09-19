Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Holdings Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 78.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NYSE R opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.