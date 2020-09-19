Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OneMain by 383.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 169,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2,608.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF opened at $31.97 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.