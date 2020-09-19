31,169 Shares in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 79.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 107.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,002,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cfra upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

