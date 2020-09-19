Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,351,577 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351,577 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMRX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.