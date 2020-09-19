Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 138,426 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,426 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPX Flow by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SPX Flow by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPX Flow by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPX Flow by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPX Flow stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.87. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

