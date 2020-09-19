7,121 Shares in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $5,250,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

MSGE stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02. MSG Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47.

About MSG Entertainment

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

