Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dropbox by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Dropbox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

DBX opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.43, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $88,242.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

