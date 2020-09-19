Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 3,216,993.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 514,719 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.32% of Gulfport Energy worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

