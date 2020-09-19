Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Up 8.1%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $7.98. 90,561,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 18,042,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $897.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 39.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

