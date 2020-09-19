Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.54. 1,147,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 664,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 859.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Chimerix Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 42,790 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at $6,526,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

