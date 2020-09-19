Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABUS. B. Riley increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 367.6% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,331,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,820 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 52.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.