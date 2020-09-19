Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.33. Approximately 178,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 119,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sitime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sitime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sitime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sitime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Get Sitime alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.41.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $456,673.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $782,842.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,760,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,230 shares of company stock worth $7,212,210. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sitime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sitime in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sitime in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.