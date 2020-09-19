Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading 7.9% Higher

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 187,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 300,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

